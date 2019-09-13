Thousands of preserved fetal remains found on property of deceased Will County doctor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — Will County authorities are conducting an investigation after thousands of preserved fetal remains were found on the property of a deceased doctor.

According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, the attorney for Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s family contacted them on Thursday informing them of the discovery of 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains.

The attorney said the remains were found while going through Klopfer’s property and contacted the coroner to request proper removal.

Sheriff’s detectives, Crime Scene Investigators and representatives from the coroner’s office arrived at the address and took possession of the remains.

Authorities said there is no evidence that any medical procedures were conducted at the property.

The Sheriff’s office said the family is cooperating fully with this investigation.

Klopfer passed away on September 3, 2019.