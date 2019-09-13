× Strong/ locally severe thunderstorms moving through the Chicago area early this Friday morning- Strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall possible- Portions of Kane County at risk until 1:15 am

A line of thunderstorms continues east across northern Illinois and is now entering western portions of the Chicago Metro area. The storms have a history of strong and gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Wind gusts to 50 mph and quick bursts of 1 to 2 inches of rain in an hour are possible with some of these storms. Some trees were downed in the Loves Park area late Thursday evening. Some of the heavier storms will be passing through Kane county through about 1:15 am.