Storms continue east- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Lee, Ogle and DeKalb counties- Trees down in Loves Park

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1158 PM CDT THU SEP 12 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... EASTERN OGLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... EASTERN LEE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 100 AM CDT. * AT 1157 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR KIRKLAND TO NEAR ASHTON TO NEAR AMBOY, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SYCAMORE, ROCHELLE, GENOA, SHABBONA, DEKALB, CORTLAND, KIRKLAND, WATERMAN, HILLCREST, MAPLE PARK, KINGSTON, MALTA, PAW PAW, DAVIS JUNCTION, CRESTON, SUBLETTE, LEE, COMPTON, STEWARD AND WEST BROOKLYN. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 78 AND 114. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 71 AND 101. THIS INCLUDES...NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. &&