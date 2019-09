× Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kane and Du Page counties until 1:30 am

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 12:52 AM CDT FRI SEP 13 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... EAST CENTRAL KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 130 AM CDT. * AT 1251 AM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR CAMPTON HILLS, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WHEATON, CAROL STREAM, ST. CHARLES, WEST CHICAGO, ROSELLE, GENEVA, DUPAGE AIRPORT, BARTLETT, HANOVER PARK, WINFIELD, WAYNE, BLOOMINGDALE AND SOUTH ELGIN. THIS INCLUDES...KANE COUNTY COUGARS BALLPARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.