Powerful “WSW” gusts send the muggy tropical air responsible for recent t-storms packing; gorgeous Saturday on tap; resurgence of warmth and humidity Saturday night threatens a t-storm; warm, humid pattern next week; squally rains headed for Florida and Bahamas
-
Early sampling of September weather
-
Cooling lake winds linger Saturday—but a northbound surge of warmth & humidity is on the way; the muggy tropical air is to fuel t-storm clusters while setting the stage for Chicago’s longest string consecutive 80s in 10 months
-
Millions are under a flood risk as a storm strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico
-
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
-
T-storms to erupt sporadically in warm, moisture-rich tropical air from the Gulf; storms may mix gusty winds down to the surface in their drenching downpours; CAT 5 Hurricane Camille was Gulf Coast-bound 50 years ago
-
-
Tropical Storm Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, then weakens back into a tropical storm
-
Tropical Storm Barry begins to lash Gulf Coast states
-
Late season warm, humid tropical air brings Chicago’s longest multi-day 80-degree streak in a month; an 89-degree high Tuesday would be the city’s warmest in over a month; moist air introduces a day to day chance of scat t-storms
-
After 6 months of sub-par sun, July roars back with 80% of its possible sunshine boosting the month’s temps; strengthening “SW” flow acting as a conduit for tropical air; higher temps and humidities ahead allowing t-storms chances to creep higher too
-
Wednesday on track to produce 2019’s hottest high temp yet in Chicago: 94°; tropical moisture to fuel p.m. t-storms— some possibly severe; Gulf Coast residents batten down the hatches in anticipation of fast developing tropical storm; extended heat begins here this weekend
-
-
Powerful “SW” winds traveling north off the Gulf of Mexico acting as a “conveyor belt” for tropical warmth & humidity; Chicago’s warmer, increasingly humid weekend air to grow more supportive of scat t-storms—starting tonight
-
Chicago temps & air conditioner use up in a “warmer than normal” summer; 2 of past 3 months have posted surpluses; humid tropical air on the way—sporadic showers & t-storms too; heat records broken in the Southwest—38% of Lower 48 topped 90-deg Thursday
-
Meso-low’s “NE” winds send 2-3 ft. waves onto Chicago’s beaches Thursday before moving on; building warmth & an influx humid tropical air sets the stage for sporadic showers/t-storms Friday into next week; temps to flirt with 90-degrees by next week