Powerful “WSW” gusts send the muggy tropical air responsible for recent t-storms packing; gorgeous Saturday on tap; resurgence of warmth and humidity Saturday night threatens a t-storm; warm, humid pattern next week; squally rains headed for Florida and Bahamas

Posted 12:04 AM, September 13, 2019, by
