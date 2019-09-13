PHOTOS: ‘Good Burger’ pop-up restaurant to serve up nostalgia in Chicago

CHICAGO — Good Burger, a pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles inspired by the fan favorite ’90s Nickelodeon “All That” sketch, will come to Chicago in 2020.

Good Burger Chicago organizers promised brand new, immersive surprises when it opens, and said the restaurant will be a homecoming for the team behind other viral projects.

“While we can all agree that The Max helped launch the nostalgic pop-up trend here which is now reaching the point of fatigue, our team also takes pride in not only working with the studios themselves on the project, but elevating these concepts both in food and experience like nobody else is doing,” Good Burger spokesman Michael Corrigan said in a news release.

Like the current pop-up in Los Angeles, Chicago’s Good Burger will be run by Eggslut founder Alvin Cailan.

There’s no word yet on the location of the pop-up restaurant. Stay tuned!