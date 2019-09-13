Person in custody after Deerfield hit-and-run

DEERFIELD, Ill. — A person is in custody following a hit-and-run in Deerfield Friday, police said.

Police responded to the incident just after 11:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Waukegan Road. They said they found a woman lying in the parking lot. Emergency crews performed rescue efforts on the victim, who was transported to Highland Park Hospital. The woman’s condition is not known.

During the investigation, police located the driver of the vehicle away from the scene. The driver is now in police custody.

So far, no charges have been filed. The investigation continues.

