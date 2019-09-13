× Midday Fix: Greek Chicken and Potatoes

Nick Drivas, Owner and Chef at Grill House and Backyard Grill

Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, Il 60602

847-205-2200

Opened 7 days a week

10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

http://www.eatgrillhouse.com

Recipe:

GREEK CHICKEN AND POTATOES

Ingredients (total)

1 cut up Chicken (Halved)

1 lb Yukon Gold Potatoes

12 cups Chicken Stock

3 Lemons (Squeezed and Seeded)

10 Cloves Garlic

1 cup Olive Oil

1 Teaspoon Pepper (or more to taste)

1 Teaspoon White Pepper

1 Orange

1/2 Onion

4 Bay Leaves

3 Teaspoon Sugar

Oregano (to season)

Paprika (to season)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Start by making a brine that the halved chicken will permeate in for 6 hours (the brine is what makes the chicken tender and moist).

Brine ingredients:

In large bowl combine—

8 cups Chicken stock

1 teaspoon white pepper

4 cloves garlic

3 Orange slices with rind still on

½ Large Onion

4 Bay Leaves

3 teaspoon Sugar

After the chicken has been in the brine, then make a cooking mixture of the below:

4 cups Chicken Stock

3 Lemons (Squeezed and Seeded)

1 teaspoon black pepper

6 Cloves Garlic Minced

1 Cup Olive Oil

Cut the potatoes in half and remove the edge slightly as this will allow for the cooking mixture to penetrate into the potatoes.

Arrange everything, place the chicken skin side up with potatoes around the pieces onto a sheet pan and pour the cooking mixture over the chicken and potatoes.

Lightly season with oregano and paprika before baking. After cooking you can add more oregano if desired, but over seasoning with oregano can make your dish bitter….

Cook uncovered for 1 hour or until the potatoes and chicken are golden brown and crispy and the chicken is cooked through.