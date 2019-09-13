Metra train strikes semi, partially derails on South Side

CHICAGO — Emergency crews are on the scene after a Metra train partially derails on Chicago’s South Side.
Metra said the train struck a semi-truck near 75th Street and Western Avenue, just North of the Wrightwood Station around 3:20 p.m. The lead car partially derailed.
Metra said 30 assengers were on board at the time but no injuries were reported. The front two cars were closed, Metra said.
The passengers were able to deboard the train.
Inbound and outbound SWS Metra trains are halted.
Columbus Avenue is closed from 77th Street to Campbell Avenue.
41.748956 -87.703599