Metra train strikes semi, partially derails on South Side

CHICAGO — Emergency crews are on the scene after a Metra train partially derails on Chicago’s South Side.

Metra said the train struck a semi-truck near 75th Street and Western Avenue, just North of the Wrightwood Station around 3:20 p.m. The lead car partially derailed.

#CHICAGO: Columbus Ave CLOSED EB/WB from 77th St to Campbell Ave, due to this crash involving a @metraSWS train… Passengers are deboarding ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/bZr79ki2aW — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) September 13, 2019

Metra said 30 assengers were on board at the time but no injuries were reported. The front two cars were closed, Metra said.

The passengers were able to deboard the train.

The duration of this delay is unknown; crews are on the scene. Passengers looking to ride SWS Line may want to consider utilizing the Rock Island Line or Heritage Corridor Line. Rock Island schedules: https://t.co/tTwWF0SKYw

Heritage Corridor schedules: https://t.co/yKoKVuurx1 https://t.co/WIEEM8OLZ9 — Metra SWS (@metraSWS) September 13, 2019

Inbound and outbound SWS Metra trains are halted.

Columbus Avenue is closed from 77th Street to Campbell Avenue.