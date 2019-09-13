× Man charged with sexually assaulting girl, 14, in Burbank

BURBANK, Ill. — Charges have been filed against a man from Chicago suspected of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Burbank.

Marquise Myles, 20, is facing several charges including, aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

On Monday morning, police said Myles assaulted a 14-year-old girl in an alley in the 7800 block of Central Avenue.

Investigators said Myles saw the victim while they were both riding the 79th Street Pace bus. It was previously reported that she was on her way to school when the attack happened.

Burbank police said Myles was out on parole at due to a firearm charge.

He’s set to appear in bond court Friday..