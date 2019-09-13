Man charged in murder of Chicago fire lieutenant’s son Tyler Bernicky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police have filed charges in the murder of a fire lieutenant's son.

Ronald Franklin, 34, was taken into custody on the West Side after he was identified as the person who participated in the killing of 25-year-old Tyler Bernicky. Franklin is charged with first degree murder and arson.

Police said they found Bernicky stabbed to death next to a burning vehicle near 79th and Ingleside on June 15. There are allegations that Bernicky's friends set him up for the attack.

He was the son of Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant David Bernicky. The fire department had offered a $10,000 reward for an arrest in this case.

Police have not said what led to the arrest of Franklin, or if the two men knew each other.

Franklin faces a bond hearing Friday.

