Lunchbreak: Swordfish Belly Kabobs

Utopian Tailgate executive chef and partner Nate Henssler

Utopian Tailgate

1608 N. Wells St. in Old Town

https://www.utopiantailgate.com

Recipe:

Swordfish Belly Kabobs (serves two)

Yogurt Marinade Ingredients:

3 cups of Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon of ground cumin

4 tablespoons of lemon juice

¼ cup of cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons of dill, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 shallots, minced

Kosher salt to taste

Cracked black pepper to taste

Other Ingredients:

1 swordfish belly loin (usually between 8 to 12 ounces)

2 tablespoons of canola oil

1 lemon, quartered

½ cup of cabbage, chopped

2 pitas

Kosher salt to taste

Cracked black pepper to taste

4 wooden chopsticks

Yogurt Marinade Method:

Combine all the yogurt marinade ingredients in a medium bowl.

Mix well.

Cut the swordfish belly loin into 1 inch cubes.

Put the swordfish belly loin cubes into the yogurt marinade.

Mix well.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap.

Refrigerate overnight.

Remaining Method:

Over an open flame set to medium high on your stovetop grill the each of the pitas for about 15 seconds on each side.

Cut the grilled pitas into quarters and set aside.

Place a frying pan on your stovetop that’s still set at medium high heat.

Add the canola oil to the frying pan.

Season the swordfish belly loin cubes with Kosher salt and cracked black pepper.

Cook the swordfish belly loin cubes for about two minutes.

Flip the swordfish belly loin cubes and cook on the other side for about two minutes.

Remove the swordfish belly loin cubes from frying pan.

Make kabobs by pushing the swordfish belly loin cubes onto the four chopsticks.

Squeeze one or two lemon wedges over the top of the swordfish belly kabobs.

Serve the kabobs on plates with the cabbage, pita, and the remaining lemon wedges on the side.