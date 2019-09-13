Lawmakers introduce bill to phase out ethylene oxide emissions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A new effort is underway in Springfield to ban companies like Sterigenics from being able to emit any amount of one cancer causing chemical into the air.

The Sterigenics plant in Willowbrook uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment. But it's raised concerns from residents nearby about cancer risks.

The state shut down Sterigenics in February, but a deal in July would allow it to reopen if it reduces emissions.

It is not the only plant using that chemical.

A bill introduced Friday would phase out ethylene oxide emissions from facilities like Sterigenics by 2021 and from hospitals by 2022.

