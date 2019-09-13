Heavy rainfall poses a threat for flash flooding- Urban and small streram flood advisory issued for portions of Kendall, Ogle , Lee, DeKalb, Winnebago, Kane, McHenry and Boone counties in north-central and northeast Illinois

FLOOD ADVISORY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1211 AM CDT FRI SEP 13 2019 KENDALL IL-OGLE IL-LEE IL-DE KALB IL-WINNEBAGO IL-KANE IL-MCHENRY IL- BOONE IL- 1211 AM CDT FRI SEP 13 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHWESTERN KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN OGLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... EASTERN LEE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... EASTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 315 AM CDT. * AT 1210 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO AROUND ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF ONE, TO MAYBE TWO, INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA WITHIN THE NEXT COUPLE OF HOURS. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL CREATE ADDITIONAL FLOODING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... AURORA, ROCKFORD, ELGIN, CARPENTERSVILLE, ST. CHARLES, OSWEGO, ALGONQUIN, MCHENRY, BATAVIA, BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, LOVES PARK, MACHESNEY PARK, GENEVA, SYCAMORE, YORKVILLE, LITTLE ROCK, ROCHELLE, HARVARD AND MARENGO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING.