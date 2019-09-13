FLOOD ADVISORY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1211 AM CDT FRI SEP 13 2019 KENDALL IL-OGLE IL-LEE IL-DE KALB IL-WINNEBAGO IL-KANE IL-MCHENRY IL- BOONE IL- 1211 AM CDT FRI SEP 13 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHWESTERN KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN OGLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... EASTERN LEE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... EASTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 315 AM CDT. * AT 1210 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO AROUND ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF ONE, TO MAYBE TWO, INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA WITHIN THE NEXT COUPLE OF HOURS. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL CREATE ADDITIONAL FLOODING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... AURORA, ROCKFORD, ELGIN, CARPENTERSVILLE, ST. CHARLES, OSWEGO, ALGONQUIN, MCHENRY, BATAVIA, BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, LOVES PARK, MACHESNEY PARK, GENEVA, SYCAMORE, YORKVILLE, LITTLE ROCK, ROCHELLE, HARVARD AND MARENGO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING.
Heavy rainfall poses a threat for flash flooding- Urban and small streram flood advisory issued for portions of Kendall, Ogle , Lee, DeKalb, Winnebago, Kane, McHenry and Boone counties in north-central and northeast Illinois
Severe thunderstorm watch #651 remains in effect for portions of northern Illinois southern Wisconsin until 2 am CDT Friday- Strong thunderstorms currently approaching north-central Illinois
Line of strong/potentially severe thunderstorms heading east into north-central north Illinois, gusty winds, hail, heavy rain and flooding are possible
Severe thunderstorms in Iowa and Wisconsin headed east- Severe thunderstorm watch #651 just issued for much of northern Illinois and Wisconsin – Valid until 2am Friday morning
Line of severe thunderstorms continuing southeast- Severe thunderstorm warnings now issued for portions of Boone, DeKalb, Kendall, Lee, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago counties until 2pm
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for a portion of the Chicago area until 1PM CDT this Sunday afternoon
Severe thunderstorm complex in Wisconsin continues to roll southeast- Illinois portion of the Chicago Metro area placed under Severe Thunderstorm Watch #466 -valid until 6 pm
Strong thunderstorms until 5:15PM CDT moving into portions of Kendall, LaSalle, Will, Lee, Dekalb, Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties
Storms continue east- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Lee, Ogle and DeKalb counties- Trees down in Loves Park
Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5PM CDT for portions of Lake, Ogle, DeKalb, Kane, Winnebago, McHenry and Boone Counties
Severe Thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 9PM CDT for Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Lake Counties in Illinois as well as adjacent waters of Lake Michigan
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9PM CDT for a large portion of northern Illinois, including the city of Chicago
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for northeastern Illinois has been discontinued
Strong thunderstorms in portions of Ogle, Lee and DeKalb Counties until 3:15PM CDT