Heavy rainfall poses a threat for flash flooding- Urban and small streram flood advisory issued for portions of Kendall, Ogle , Lee, DeKalb, Winnebago, Kane, McHenry and Boone counties in north-central and northeast Illinois

FLOOD ADVISORY
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE
1211 AM CDT FRI SEP 13 2019

KENDALL IL-OGLE IL-LEE IL-DE KALB IL-WINNEBAGO IL-KANE IL-MCHENRY IL-
BOONE IL-
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A

* URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
  NORTHWESTERN KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS...
  SOUTHEASTERN OGLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS...
  EASTERN LEE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS...
  DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS...
  EASTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS...
  KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS...
  MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS...
  BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS...

* UNTIL 315 AM CDT.



* AT 1210 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO 
  THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN 
  THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO AROUND ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY 
  FALLEN. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF ONE, TO MAYBE TWO, INCHES IS 
  EXPECTED OVER THE AREA WITHIN THE NEXT COUPLE OF HOURS. THIS 
  ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL CREATE ADDITIONAL FLOODING.

* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
  AURORA, ROCKFORD, ELGIN, CARPENTERSVILLE, ST. CHARLES, OSWEGO,
  ALGONQUIN, MCHENRY, BATAVIA, BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, LOVES PARK,
  MACHESNEY PARK, GENEVA, SYCAMORE, YORKVILLE, LITTLE ROCK, ROCHELLE,
  HARVARD AND MARENGO.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.

BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE
DANGERS OF FLOODING.
