Heavy 2- day rains cause extensive flooding of lowlands and northern Chicago area rivers

Two- day rainfall totals ranging from 3-7 inches occurred across northern Illinois in the past couple days. Highest total reported thus far has been 7.04 inches at Bull Valley followed by 6.39 inches at Long Lake (see list of additional sites below).

As has been reported there has been extensive flooding of lowlands and streams with rises occurring on the Des Plaines River where major flooding is forecast at Russell, Gurnee and Lincolnshire as well as additional flood warnings for segments of the Fox River and Pecatonica River. Flood Warnings/Advisories are displayed in green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest river summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service.