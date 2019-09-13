Gary school, team honors player who drowned in pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Ind. — A Gary high school football team lost one of its brightest stars this week and honored him Friday.

14-year-old Curtis Walton was found unresponsive in the pool at Calumet New Tech High School. After varsity football practice on Wednesday, the coach let the team go to the pool to cool off. The teen collapsed and headed toward the bottom of the pool.

Two of Walton's teammates and all the coaches who were supervising the players did everything they could to help Walton. Until help arrived, two coaches did CPR and a defibrillator was used to restart the teen's heart. He was taken to a hospital and later airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died early Thursday morning.

Friday, a vigil was held before the team took the field against the Whiting Oilers. Students, players and community members attended.

Walton did not have any known health problems and officials are investigating what happened.