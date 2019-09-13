Drier air yields to muggy air’s t-storm-provoking t-storms Sat night/Sunday; warmth holds in the coming week; Friday’s thundery predawn downpours include 4” totals northern counties; tropical storm watches out on Florida’s east cost

Posted 11:11 PM, September 13, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.