Chicago firm to file suit against major e-cigarette company

CHICAGO — A law firm in Chicago will announce a lawsuit against a major e-cigarette company and a Lake County retailer Friday.

Romanucci and Blandin will announce the suit with a Lake County teenager who suffered from a vaping-related illness.

The teen alleges the unnamed e-cigarette company used deceptive marketing practices to target teens.

The lawsuit will also name a retailer in Waukegan for selling nicotine-based products to a minor.