Chicago firm to file suit against major e-cigarette company
CHICAGO — A law firm in Chicago will announce a lawsuit against a major e-cigarette company and a Lake County retailer Friday.
Romanucci and Blandin will announce the suit with a Lake County teenager who suffered from a vaping-related illness.
The teen alleges the unnamed e-cigarette company used deceptive marketing practices to target teens.
The lawsuit will also name a retailer in Waukegan for selling nicotine-based products to a minor.
