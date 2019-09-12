× Woman says ants bit father, covered walls before his death at Georgia VA home

DECATUR, Ga. — A Georgia woman says her father was bitten more than 100 times by ants at a government veterans’ home where the ceiling, walls and beds were covered by the insects.

Laquna Ross tells WSB-TV she found her father Joel Marrable with swollen, red bumps all over his body when she visited him at the nursing home near Atlanta last week before his death. Marrable, an Air Force veteran, had cancer.

“They were all over him!” The @AtlantaVAMC is making major changes after staffers found a local vet bitten 100+ times by ants days before he died in a veterans nursing home. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/5WGcjh14Y4 — Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) September 11, 2019

The Atlanta Veterans Affairs Health Care System said in a statement that it was told the ants were affecting patients. It said all of the bedrooms at the Eagle’s Nest Community Living Center have been cleaned and that a pest control company is monitoring conditions.

Ross says her father served his country she thinks “that he deserved better.”