Woman, 65, found strangled on South Side

Chicago police are investigating the strangulation of a woman on the South Side.

Police responded to a call for a well-being check Wednesday morning in the 1500 block of West Garfield Boulevard. The property manager said she had not seen the 65-year-old tenant in a number of days.

The fire department got into the woman’s apartment and found her unresponsive next to a bed.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner ruled the case a homicide.