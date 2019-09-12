× Tornado warning for DeKalb, Kendall and Kane counties canceled

The National Weather Service in Chicago has expired a tornado warning issued for parts of Kendall, DeKalb and Kane counties Thursday evening.

At 4:14 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hinckley, or near Little Rock, moving east at 15 mph.

However, the storm has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However, gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

Flying debris will still be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

The storm will be near:

Little Rock Around 425 Pm Cdt.

Plano Around 430 Pm Cdt.

Yorkville Around 440 Pm Cdt.

Sugar Grove Around 445 Pm Cdt.

Aurora, Oswego And Montgomery Around 500 Pm Cdt.

This includes Aurora University, IL Math and Science Academy, and Waubonsee Community College.