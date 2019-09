OGLE COUNTY, Ill. — The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued Tornado Warning for Ogle County until 2:45 p.m.

2 PM Update: We are watching one currently tornado-warned cell in Ogle County. Additional storms will be possible this afternoon, some of which could be strong-severe. There will be a tornado threat with any storms that interact with a warm front near the yellow-outlined area. pic.twitter.com/ob961TTIt2 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 12, 2019

Take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Latest updates: wgntv.com/weather