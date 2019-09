× Tornado warning for portions of DeKalb, Kane and Kendall counties has been canceled

SEVERE WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 438 PM CDT THU SEP 12 2019 ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN KENDALL...SOUTHEASTERN DE KALB AND SOUTHERN KANE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... THE STORM WHICH PROMPTED THE WARNING HAS WEAKENED BELOW SEVERE LIMITS, AND NO LONGER APPEARS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO. THEREFORE, THE WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED. HOWEVER GUSTY WINDS ARE STILL POSSIBLE WITH THIS THUNDERSTORM.