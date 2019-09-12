× Strong thunderstorms in portions of Ogle, Lee and DeKalb Counties until 3:15PM CDT

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN OGLE...NORTHEASTERN LEE AND CENTRAL DE KALB COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT... At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rochelle, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Sycamore, Rochelle, DeKalb, Cortland, Hillcrest, Maple Park, Malta, Creston and Steward. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 93 and 103. I-88 between mile markers 73 and 101. This includes... Northern Illinois University.