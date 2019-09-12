Under a tornado warning had some amazing lightning display and got this one.
Strong thunderstorms in portions of Ogle, Lee and DeKalb Counties until 3:15PM CDT
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR
SOUTHEASTERN OGLE...NORTHEASTERN LEE
AND CENTRAL DE KALB COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT...
At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking
a strong thunderstorm over Rochelle, moving
east at 20 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph
will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include...
Sycamore, Rochelle, DeKalb, Cortland, Hillcrest, Maple Park, Malta,
Creston and Steward.
Including the following interstates...
I-39 between mile markers 93 and 103.
I-88 between mile markers 73 and 101.
This includes... Northern Illinois University.