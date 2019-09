× Severe thunderstorms in Iowa and Wisconsin headed east- Severe thunderstorm watch #651 just issued for much of northern Illinois and Wisconsin – Valid until 2am Friday morning

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has just issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch #651 for much of northern Illinois and Wisconsin. While it does not include the immediate Chicago area, it covers areas to our west, as far east as McHenry, Kane, Kendall, and Grundy counties. In southern Wisconsin, the watch covers areas as far east as Walworth, Jefferson, and Dodge counties.

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 651 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 643 PM CDT THU SEP 12 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 651 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS LIVINGSTON IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS GRUNDY KANE KENDALL MCHENRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE, BOULDER HILL, BYRON, CARY, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DIXON, DWIGHT, ELGIN, FAIRBURY, LA SALLE, LAKE IN THE HILLS, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MINOOKA, MORRIS, MOUNT MORRIS, OREGON, OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PERU, PLANO, POLO, PONTIAC, ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, STREATOR, SYCAMORE, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE.

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 651 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN WI 640 PM CDT THU SEP 12 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 651 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN FOND DU LAC IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN COLUMBIA DANE GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA LAFAYETTE MARQUETTE ROCK SAUK IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN DODGE JEFFERSON WALWORTH WASHINGTON WAUKESHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD, BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN, DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC, FORT ATKINSON, GERMANTOWN, HARTFORD, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, LAKE GENEVA, LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MAYVILLE, MENOMONEE FALLS, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO, MUSKEGO, NESHKORO, NEW BERLIN, OXFORD, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY, SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA, WAUPUN, WEST BEND, WESTFIELD, AND WHITEWATER.