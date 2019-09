× Severe thunderstorm watch #651 remains in effect for portions of northern Illinois southern Wisconsin until 2 am CDT Friday- Strong thunderstorms currently approaching north-central Illinois

Showers and thunderstorms continue to move east across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. While no severe thunderstorms warnings are currently in effect, heavy rainfall has prompted the issuance of several flash flood warnings have been issued in portions of northwest Illinois and southwest and south-central Wisconsin.

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 944 PM CDT THU SEP 12 2019 ILZ003-004-008-010-130330- BOONE IL-WINNEBAGO IL-OGLE IL-LEE IL- 944 PM CDT THU SEP 12 2019 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR OGLE...NORTHWESTERN LEE... WINNEBAGO AND WESTERN BOONE COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT... AT 944 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 6 MILES NORTHEAST OF DURAND TO NEAR OREGON. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCKFORD, BELVIDERE, LOVES PARK, MACHESNEY PARK, DIXON, SOUTH BELOIT, ROCKTON, OREGON, MOUNT MORRIS, ROCKFORD AIRPORT, ROSCOE, POPLAR GROVE, BYRON, CHERRY VALLEY, WINNEBAGO, POLO, PECATONICA, FORRESTON, DURAND AND STILLMAN VALLEY. THIS INCLUDES... CASTLE ROCK STATE PARK, LOWDEN STATE PARK, OGLE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ROCK CUT STATE PARK, ROCK VALLEY COLLEGE, ROCKFORD AVIATORS BASEBALL, ROCKFORD SPEEDWAY, SAUK VALLEY COLLEGE, WHITE PINES STATE PARK, AND WINNEBAGO COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.