Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Lee and central DeKalb Counties until 4PM CDT

The National Weather Service in 
Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northeastern Lee County 
  Central De Kalb County 
* Until 400 PM CDT.

* At 305 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm 
was located near Shabbona,   moving 
northeast at 20 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
           to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Sycamore, Genoa, Shabbona, DeKalb, Cortland, Maple Park, Malta,
  Kingston, Lee and Steward.

Including the following interstates...
 I-39 between mile markers 89 and 96.
 I-88 between mile markers 83 and 101.

This includes...  Northern Illinois University.
Map of Forecast Area
