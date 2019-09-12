Several armed robberies reported on Near North Side

CHICAGO — Police have issued a community alert after several robberies were reported on the Near North Side within weeks of each other.

Police said the suspect approaches their victims, starts talking to them, implies or shows a firearm, and demands property and cash.

The incidents happened at:

  • Chicago and Rush on Aug. 28
  • Pearson and Mies van der Rohe Way on Sept. 3
  • Wells and Grand on Sept. 7
  • Michigan and Huron on Sept. 10

Police only provided a vague description of the suspect.

