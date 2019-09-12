× Sam Kerr contributes in all ways to help the Red Stars in 2019

ORLANDO – When it comes to scoring goals, there is no one better in the National Women’s Soccer League then the athlete wearing the No. 20 Red Stars jersey.

Sam Kerr is the leading goal scorer in the NWSL in 2019, putting in 15 this season, including two in a win over Houston at SeatGeek Stadium on Sunday. That puts her five goals ahead of her nearest competitor, Lynn Williams of North Carolina, who has ten on the season. She’s also the leading scorer in league history since its inception in 2013, having won the scoring title the last two seasons.

Her efforts have helped the Red Stars close in on a playoff berth for a fifth-consecutive season.

Yet when it comes to helping her team, she can do much more than just put the ball in the back of the net. Wednesday was an example, as he came through in the clutch to help a teammate get on the board.

With only seconds left to go in the fifth minute of stoppage time against Orlando in a scoreless tie, Kerr served up an great cross into the box for Casey Short, who put a header past the keeper for the game-winning goal.

It came on the last rush of the game and gave the Red Stars three critical road points that now puts them just a point behind Portland for second in the NWSL standings. The team was able to get the final goal with just ten players on the field following the disqualification of Katie Johnson in the 64th minute for her second yellow card of the game.

The pass to Short for the goal was her third assist of the season, and comes as the team winds down their regular season of the month of September. They’ll play their final road game against Sky Blue FC on Sunday before returning home for their final two games of the season against the Washington Spirit (September 21st) then the Utah Royals FC (September 28th).

Kerr will likely be finishing up a third-straight year of leading the NWSL in scoring, but as she showed Wednesday, the attacker can contribute in a number of ways for the Red Stars in 2019.