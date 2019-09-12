Potential for Severe Thunderstorm development across northern Illinois this afternoon/evening

With a warm front oriented west-east in the vicinity of Interstate-80 and the peak heating period of the afternoon, strong convective activity is likely along the frontal boundary this Thursday afternoon/evening.

Following is a synoptic discussion issued by the National Storm Prediction Center earlier this afternoon.

SUMMARY...Isolated thunderstorms could produce strong gusts and
   possible a tornado across northern IL this afternoon. Trends will be
   monitored and a watch may be needed.

   DISCUSSION...Isolated thunderstorms are ongoing just west of RFD in
   the vicinity of the warm front, which extends west to east across
   northern IL. Strong heating south of the front has resulted in
   temperatures in the mid 80s, with cooler temperatures in the low 70s
   just north of the boundary. With dewpoints in the low 70s south of
   the warm front, this is resulting in a corridor of weak to moderate
   instability near the front. Vertical shear profiles supportive of of
   supercells structure with the surface boundary further augmenting
   low level SRH and tornado potential. Any storm that can organize and
   interact with the warm front will access the most favorable
   environment and tornado potential.

Latest severe thunderstorm outlook map issued 3PM CDT Thursday...note a good
portion of the Chicago area is included in the Slight Risk of Severe Storms 
(yellow-shaded area)...
