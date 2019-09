CHICAGO — Emergency crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse on Chicago’s West Side.

It happened Thursday morning at 5th Avenue and Pulaski Road.

Chicago fire officials said on Twitter it’s possible that a person is still inside the building.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Building collapse still and box response. 5th Avenue and Pulaski one person being looked at possibility of at least one person still inside pic.twitter.com/slnqDwAQLT — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 12, 2019

Pulaski and 5th pic.twitter.com/TQJr6z9hh8 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 12, 2019