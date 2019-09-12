‘Napoleon Dynamite’ cast members reunite for film’s 15th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been 15 years since a little movie called "Napoleon Dynamite" came out of nowhere to become the sleeper hit of 2004. It won three MTV Movie Awards, and has some of the most quotable movie lines of all time. Three of the show's stars John Heder (Napolen), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) are in Waukegan Thursday night for a conversation and screening of their classic film.

"Napoleon Dynamite" - A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12

Genesee Theatre, Waukegan

(847) 263-6300

geneseetheatre.com