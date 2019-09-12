Midday Fix: Details on anti-bullying efforts in the dance community with local charity DanceOn

Posted 12:59 PM, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:52PM, September 12, 2019

Greg Long, CEO and Founder of #DanceOn, Inc.

Jimmy Long, Greg’s 14-year-old son and competitive dancer

Yossi Chaikin, dance captain and cast member of Hamilton Chicago

DanceOn the Video, a film short that is choreographed and created by Yossi Chaikin and directed by Rich Hemmingway.  This concept video centers on students’ ability to rise above a bullying environment and come together as a community through dance.

Event:

The film is premiering Monday, September 16that 7:00 p.m. sharp at:

Neuqua Valley High School’s Theater (seats 900)

2360 95th Street

Naperville, IL 60564

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased online at http://www.danceonchicago.com/shop or at the school ticket office at 6:00 p.m. day of the performance.

http://www.danceonchicago.com

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.