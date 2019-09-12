Midday Fix: Details on anti-bullying efforts in the dance community with local charity DanceOn

Greg Long, CEO and Founder of #DanceOn, Inc.
Jimmy Long, Greg’s 14-year-old son and competitive dancer
Yossi Chaikin, dance captain and cast member of Hamilton Chicago
DanceOn the Video, a film short that is choreographed and created by Yossi Chaikin and directed by Rich Hemmingway. This concept video centers on students’ ability to rise above a bullying environment and come together as a community through dance.
Event:
The film is premiering Monday, September 16that 7:00 p.m. sharp at:
Neuqua Valley High School’s Theater (seats 900)
2360 95th Street
Naperville, IL 60564
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased online at http://www.danceonchicago.com/shop or at the school ticket office at 6:00 p.m. day of the performance.