Midday Fix: Details on anti-bullying efforts in the dance community with local charity DanceOn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greg Long, CEO and Founder of #DanceOn, Inc.

Jimmy Long, Greg’s 14-year-old son and competitive dancer

Yossi Chaikin, dance captain and cast member of Hamilton Chicago

DanceOn the Video, a film short that is choreographed and created by Yossi Chaikin and directed by Rich Hemmingway . This concept video centers on students’ ability to rise above a bullying environment and come together as a community through dance.

Event:

The film is premiering Monday, September 16that 7:00 p.m. sharp at:

Neuqua Valley High School’s Theater (seats 900)

2360 95th Street

Naperville, IL 60564

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased online at http://www.danceonchicago.com/shop or at the school ticket office at 6:00 p.m. day of the performance.

http://www.danceonchicago.com