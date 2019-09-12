× Man, 25, charged after dropping package of narcotics in Logan Square mailbox, police say

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man faces felony charges after allegedly placing a package with narcotics into a mailbox in Logan Square.

Pawel Borowski-Beszta, of Chicago’s Gold Coast, is charged with one felony count of controlled substance trafficking and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

Police were alerted to a “suspicious package” inside a U.S.P.S. mailbox in the 3600 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, which prompted a hazardous materials response and shut down streets in the area.

Further investigation revealed the contents of the package contained narcotics.

Borowski-Beszta was arrested around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

He is due in bond court Thursday.