Lunchbreak: Quinoa Porridge

Executive Chef Jose Alvarez of Pennyville Station

Pennyville Station

Eclectic New American Fare in Downtown Park Ridge

112 Main Street

Adjacent to the Park Ridge Metra stop

Pennyville Station service hours include:

Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Brunch Service: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

http://www.pennyvillestation.com

Recipe:

Pennyville Station’s Quinoa Porridge

5 egg whites

2 tblsp -Butter

1 oz (2 tblsp) – Toasted Pistachios

1.5 oz (3 tblsp) – Cooked Tri-Color Quinoa

1 oz (2 tblsp) – Crumbled Goat Cheese

2-3 oz (4-6 tblsp) – Roasted Vegetables (any seasonal vegetables you like!)

1 tsp – Brown Sugar

Salt & Pepper to taste

Method:

Cook quinoa based on package instructions. Set aside. Roast desired vegetables in oven at 350 degrees with salt, pepper and olive oil for 15-20 minutes, tossing and checking throughout. Set aside. Toast pistachios in a dry skillet for about a minute. Set aside. Beat egg whites and cook to desired consistency over medium heat in a non-stick skillet pre-heated with melted butter. Plate egg whites on serving dish and layer quinoa and vegetables on top. Finish with toasted pistachios, crumbled goat cheese, and a sprinkle of brown sugar. Enjoy!