Lunchbreak: Quinoa Porridge
Executive Chef Jose Alvarez of Pennyville Station
Pennyville Station
Eclectic New American Fare in Downtown Park Ridge
112 Main Street
Adjacent to the Park Ridge Metra stop
Pennyville Station service hours include:
Monday – Thursday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday & Saturday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Brunch Service: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
http://www.pennyvillestation.com
Recipe:
Pennyville Station’s Quinoa Porridge
5 egg whites
2 tblsp -Butter
1 oz (2 tblsp) – Toasted Pistachios
1.5 oz (3 tblsp) – Cooked Tri-Color Quinoa
1 oz (2 tblsp) – Crumbled Goat Cheese
2-3 oz (4-6 tblsp) – Roasted Vegetables (any seasonal vegetables you like!)
1 tsp – Brown Sugar
Salt & Pepper to taste
Method:
Cook quinoa based on package instructions. Set aside. Roast desired vegetables in oven at 350 degrees with salt, pepper and olive oil for 15-20 minutes, tossing and checking throughout. Set aside. Toast pistachios in a dry skillet for about a minute. Set aside. Beat egg whites and cook to desired consistency over medium heat in a non-stick skillet pre-heated with melted butter. Plate egg whites on serving dish and layer quinoa and vegetables on top. Finish with toasted pistachios, crumbled goat cheese, and a sprinkle of brown sugar. Enjoy!