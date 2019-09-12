× Latest update on Severe Thunderstorm Watch #651 as storms move east across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin

Mesoscale Discussion 1971 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1058 PM CDT Thu Sep 12 2019 Areas affected...northern Illinois into southern Wisconsin Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 651... Valid 130358Z - 130600Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 651 continues. SUMMARY...A few strong to severe wind gusts remain possible mainly over northern Illinois. DISCUSSION...A line of storms has gradually consolidated along the cold front over northwest IL, while a leading elevated line of storms continues into southeast WI. Cool surface temperatures north of the warm front have mitigated wind potential over WI, but southerly winds are aiding warming temperatures over parts of northeast IL. The stronger winds aloft are mainly along and west of the cold front, with deep-layer shear roughly parallel to the front. Low-level shear is generally decreasing due to veering 850 mb winds, but mean winds through a deep layer as well as around 1500 J/kg MLCAPE may support periodic strengthening. A few damaging wind gusts remain possible, as well as marginal hail. Additional watches appear unlikely at this time unless further strengthening occurs.