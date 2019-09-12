FeedonThis: The Picks are Back!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - With both guys in studio and no replay or live show, it was finally time to get back to a Sports Feed tradition: Weekend football picks!

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman offered up their thoughts first on the Bears, breaking down a few plays before deciding who they believe will win this weekend when they take the field in Denver.

That's part of the best of Thursday's show in #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

The guys also gave their thoughts on who would win four local college football games, including Illinois, Northwetern, Notre Dame, and NIU.

See who they chose here.

Meanwhile the Cubs got a much needed win over the Padres on Thursday thanks to another stellar performance from Yu Darvish.

See their talk on the pitcher's success in the second half in the video above.

Finally, what's a Social Fodder without Jarrett dancing?

We'll we had that too on the show Thursday, which you can watch in the video above.