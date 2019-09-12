Chicago Scene: Details on the 2nd annual Strength In The City family-friendly fitness event

Liezyl Ribeiro, founder of Strength In The City

Event:

Strength In The City

September 14 / 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.
Northerly Island (1521 S. Linn White Drive – Chicago)

Tickets are $65 in advance and $45 at the gate for adults, free for kids 11 and under. For every ticket purchased, Strength In The City will donate a portion of the proceeds to two Chicago charities: women’s organization Blessons, and youth empowerment organization SocialWorks.

https://strengthinthecity.com/

