Charges pending in shooting death of Dolton mother

DOLTON, Ill. — Murder charges are pending in last month’s deadly shooting of a mother of four in Dolton.

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday in the death of Marshia Bowman, 40.

The 18-year-old has not been charged. Police said Thursday the 18-year-old is not cooperating with investigators.

Bowman was driving on Sibley Boulevard on August 21 when someone opened fire. Bowman's children were with her in the car at the time of the shooting.

They were not injured.

A stray bullet struck her in the head. She died two days later at the hospital.

Police don't believe she was the intended target, rather, possibly a vehicle in front of hers.

Bowman was one of three women shot and killed in Dolton last month. Police say the three cases are unrelated.

There have been no arrests in the other two deaths.