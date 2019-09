Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man was found dead inside a burning vehicle on the South Side.

Firefighters discovered the body around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the passenger side of a burning minivan along the street near 59th and Parnell in Englewood.

Officials said the man is burned beyond recognition.

There is no information yet about the victim from the Cook County medical examiner.

A death investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.