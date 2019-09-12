× A lone severe thunderstorm, capable of producing a tornado tracking east across northern Illinois this afternoon

A series of tornado warnings have been issued for portions of north-central and now northeast Illinois this afternoon. At 4:15 pm the storm was located near Hinckley moving east at 15 mph. Though no severe weather has been reported with this storm, an unstable, moisture-laden atmosphere in the vicinity of a warm front, coupled with a pronounced radar rotational signature has prompted the issuance of the warnings. Numerous severe weather spotters are monitoring the storm, but so far have no severe weather to report

The entire Chicago area remains under a slight or marginal risk of severe thunderstorms through tonight.