WATCH LIVE: Chicago police officers help save life of woman struck by stray bullet

Posted 1:53 PM, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 02:07PM, September 12, 2019

CHICAGO — The actions of two Chicago police officers helped save the life of a 35-year-old woman struck by a stray bullet in West Englewood.

On Tuesday afternoon, police responded to a call of shots fired in the 7300 block of S. Wolcott, where a 21-year-old male sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

As Sergeant Rodolfo Vargas, along with Officers Rodolfo Farias and Michael Kocanda continued to canvass the area, police said they noticed a bullet hole in the front window of a residence and saw a second shooting victim inside.

The officers made an emergency forced entry and found an unresponsive 35-year-old woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to the front of her head from a stray bullet. Farias and Kocanda consoled the victim and helped keep her comfortable until she was transported to Christ Hospital. The victim is now in critical but stable condition.

The officers are expected to speak at a news conference Thursday at 2 p.m.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.