112-year-old attends first White Sox game

CHICAGO — A suburban man who turned 112 years old on Sunday finally made it to his first White Sox game.

C.P. Crawford of Lansing got the royal treatment at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday, including a jersey with 112 on the back.

Crawford is believed to be the one of the oldest people in the country -- if not, the oldest.

When community activist Andrew Holmes found out Crawford had never been to a White Sox game, he made it happen.

A foul ball went flying near his seats during the game and a fan gave Crawford the ball as a keepsake.