Woman, 53, charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Crystal Lake

Posted 11:04 AM, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10AM, September 11, 2019

(Carolyn A. Tyrrell, 53)

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A woman is facing charges in the hit-and-run death of a motorcyclist in Crystal Lake.

Police said 53-year-old Carolyn A. Tyrell of Crystal Lake has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash but more charges are expected.

They say the motorcycle was struck by a car Tuesday evening at an intersection, throwing the motorcyclist and his female passenger into the roadway.

He died at a hospital, and she’s hospitalized with serious injuries. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police say the car was located about 20 minutes later and Tyrell was taken into custody. She’s being held without bond.

