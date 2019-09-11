WGN terrorism analyst Tom Mockaitis is the author of the new book "Violent Extremists - Understanding the Domestic and International Terrorist Threat." He joined WGN Morning News to discuss terrorism threats on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
WGN terrorism analyst discusses safety after 9/11
