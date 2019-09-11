× WGN Morning News celebrates 25th anniversary with live primetime special

CHICAGO, September 11, 2019 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN Morning News 25th Anniversary Special will air in primetime on Tuesday, September 17 from 7-9pm CT. The LIVE broadcast on WGN-TV will also be streamed live at WGNTV.com/Live

The two-hour special will take a walk down memory lane showing such favorites as the bridge implosion fail, Tom Skilling’s legendary cameos, the anchors’ earliest days at WGN and clips that have long since been forgotten (and may not want to be remembered). The team will also tell some of the stories behind the famous and infamous clips and pay tribute to old friends, with some new fun moments from a creative cast of characters commemorating the show that is approaching nine consecutive years of being rated #1 with Adults 25-54 from 6am-9am.

Superfans are invited to enter a contest at WGNTV.com/Contests for a chance to attend the LIVE broadcast on September 17. In the days leading up to the anniversary special, fans will also be able to vote on their favorite video through social media here. For a sneak peek, check out this video.

WGN-TV’s WGN Morning News offers local and national coverage, outperforming rival stations and consistently growing in ratings and viewers. WGN Morning News marked its 25th Anniversary on September 6, 2019. It launched on September 6, 1994 from 7-8am and quickly became a critical and ratings success. The show expanded to 7-9am in January 1996, 6-9am eight months later, 5:30-9am in January 2001, 5-9am in January 2004, 4:30-9am in August 2010, 4-9am in July 2011, and 4-10am in September 2013. Why is WGN Morning News Chicago’s “must watch” morning news? Check it out at WGNMorningNews.com

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News app. Get local weather on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com