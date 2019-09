A Tornado Warning has been issued until 7:45 p.m. for Cook and Lake counties in Illinois.

The earlier warning for McHenry County has been canceled.

7:20PM: Tornado Warning continues until 7:45PM. Main concern is southern Lake County. Decent storm structure. Relatively weak rotation on radar, centered over Hawthorn Woods. Cell is headed ESE toward Vernon Hills, Mettawa, Lincolnshire. pic.twitter.com/nVRrRUraUP — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) September 12, 2019

@NWSChicago Trained spotter sent us this photo taken in Wauconda IL at 1916 at Fire Station 1 at Main St & Liberty St. pic.twitter.com/eMgRHSl6G2 — Lake County SKYWARN (@LakeCoSKYWARN) September 12, 2019

Kildeer @WGNNews sirens going off in the distance pic.twitter.com/hZNfcBWOOF — anthony lombardi (@Alombo22) September 12, 2019