Tornado Warning until 7:45PM CDT for portions of Lake and Cook Counties

Update 7:24PM CDT... The Tornado warning remains in effect until 7:45PM CDT for Lake and north central Cook Counties. At 7:20PM CDT a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was over Hawthorne Woods/Mundelein moving eaST AT 25 MPH.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Highland Park, Vernon Hills, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Lake Forest, Round Lake, Deerfield, Beach Park, Wauconda and Barrington. ___________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Lake County Southeastern McHenry County North central Cook County in northeastern Illinois * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Wauconda, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Hawthorn Woods around 700 PM CDT. Palatine, Kildeer, Third Lake and Forest Lake around 705 PM CDT. Libertyville, Long Grove and Gages Lake around 710 PM CDT. Wheeling, Mundelein, Vernon Hills and Green Oaks around 715 PM CDT. Buffalo Grove, North Chicago, Park City, Lincolnshire and Bannockburn around 720 PM CDT. Lake Forest, Deerfield and Riverwoods around 725 PM CDT. Highland Park around 730 PM CDT. Glencoe around 735 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Mettawa, Lake Bluff, Round Lake Park, Fox River Grove, North Barrington, Fox River Valley, Round Lake Heights, Lake Barrington, Deer Park and Highwood. This includes... College of Lake County, Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Lake Forest College, Moraine Hills State Park, and Six Flags Great America. Including the following interstates... I-94 between mile markers 7 and 31. I-294 between mile markers 7 and 31.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR LAKE AND NORTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES... At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Wauconda, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado.