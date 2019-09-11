× Strong thunderstorms in Lake and McHenry Counties until 7:30PM CDT

The Chicago National Weather Service has issued a Significant Weather Advisory for strong thunderstorms in Lake and McHenry Counties until 7:30PM CDT this Wednesday evening. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for southern Wisconsin until 10PM CDT.

At 634 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Island Lake, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Waukegan, Buffalo Grove, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Lake Forest, Round Lake, Deerfield, Beach Park, Wauconda, Fox Lake and Lake Villa. This includes... College of Lake County, Great Lakes Naval Training Center, IL Beach State Park, Lake County IL Fairgrounds, Lake Forest College, Mchenry County College, Moraine Hills State Park, and Six Flags Great America.