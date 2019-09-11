× Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10PM CDT for Wisconsin counties north of the Illinois-Wisconsin state line- also portions of Lake Michigan and Lower Michigan

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch effective until 10PM CDT for southern Wisconsin including counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line and adjoining portions of Lake Michigan east into central and southern Lower Michigan (see outlined area on the headlined map.)

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Central and Southern Lower Michigan Southern Wisconsin Lake Erie Lake Huron Lake Michigan * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 230 PM until 1100 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to intensify across southern Wisconsin and the southern half of Lower Michigan this afternoon, with multiple rounds of strong to severe storms. Damaging winds will be the main threat in the most intense cells. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55 statute miles north and south of a line from 25 miles east of Mount Clemens MI to 10 miles north of Lone Rock WI.